National Resolve Against Terrorism

Beast of terrorism is striking back with alarming frequency. Tragic martyrdom of seven armed forces personnel including a young officer due to an IED blast in Laki Marwat area has sent a stark reminder.

Security agencies are alive to the situation and leaving no stone unturned in dismantling the terrorist networks. As per reports, 11 terrorists, involved in the Laki Marwat attack, were killed during an intelligence-based operation. In a statement released on 12 June, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the intelligence operation was carried out in response to IED attack to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is very much evident that master minds of the terrorist attacks stationed in Afghanistan have laid the cross-hairs on KP and Baluchistan provinces. Recurrence of attacks inside Baluchistan on strategic installations, foreign staff and LEAs are precisely aimed at hindering the development of backward areas. Recent press release of CTD Baluchistan revealed the busting of banned TTP’s Khawarij Shura in the province.

Though, arrest of numerous wanted terrorists involved in multiple attacks is quite heartening amid success of counter terrorism operations. However, post initial investigation revelations regarding the emerging nexus between splinter groups of banned TTP and separatist anarchist outfits merit extra-ordinary attention. Strategical alliance between religiously brain washed groups and ethnically charged non-religious terrorist separatist outfits is not possible without common handlers. Successful intelligence-based operation against Khawarij Shura merits appreciation as well as more attention of counter terrorism quarters in the context of emerging nexus between terrorist groups of different brands.

As per Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the first quarter of 2024, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan witnessed over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks which include terrorism and security forces operations. These numbers are terrifying, but they are not surprising given how terrorism has made a comeback in Pakistan during the last few years. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) database, the year 2023 witnessed at least 645 militant attacks across the country in which 976 people were killed and 1,354 injured.

Active presence of anti-Pakistan terrorist groups in Afghanistan cannot be left unaddressed as an ordinary issue in bi-lateral equation. It is alarmingly evident that the number of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan gradually started increasing after the sudden melt down of Ashraf Ghani regime in Kabul.

It is hard to deny that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had failed in eliminating the terrorist organizations, especially the TTP, which had found safer shelters on Afghan soil to accelerate the cross-border attacks inside Pakistan. In the context of complex relations with Afghanistan, the state of Pakistan had told the Afghan Taliban on multiple occasions to take action against the banned TTP and its splinter groups who were safely entrenched in Afghani territory. Unfortunately, Interim Afghan Taliban regime has not yet expressed willingness to act against banned terrorists. Instead, Taliban officials were strangely found advocating and lecturing the Pakistan to hold talks with banned TTP. On the external front, objectivity of parleys with Interim Afghan government matters a lot in tackling the menace of cross-border terrorism.

On internal front, there is dire need to enhance the effectiveness of counter terrorism efforts. Periodic identification of gaps should be made a permanent feature of national counter terrorism policy. At present, armed forces and its subordinate agencies are playing lead role in fighting out the terrorist groups of various brands. Cooperation among armed forces, Police, CTD and civil armed forces is an important factor in prevailing challenging environment. Challenge of terrorism merits allocation of maximum resources on capacity building of LEAs and intelligence agencies.

On the contrary, cellular companies have refused to share the data asked by LEAs to proceed with the investigation on important cases. As per media reports, investigation of five thousand cases is affected only in Rawalpindi district and figure may exceed 100K in Punjab province.

Court order restricting the cellular data sharing is unintendedly playing in favor of terrorist outfits which mostly rely on IT to plan, coordinate and execute the terrorist attacks. Rationale review of court order is the only solution to tighten the noose around the neck of terrorists and criminals. Eradication of foreign sponsored terrorism from Pakistan is an extra-ordinary uphill challenge amid hostile and turbulent neighborhood.

Pakistan had successfully done it in the past. Peace restored with the precious blood of armed forces, LEAs and civilian citizens is endangered again with the surging cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan. Recent counter terrorism operations have sent a loud message to the enemies of the state highlighting the unflinching national resolve to eliminate the menace.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com