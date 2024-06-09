India thrash Pakistan by six runs

India thrashed Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Chasing a total of 120, Pakistan managed to score 113 runs over the loss of seven wickets and were defeated by six runs.

Muhammad Rizwan remained the highest run-getter for the Men in Green, having scored 31 off 44 runs while Skipper Babar Azam was out for 13 off 10 balls.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers and was the Man of the Match for taking three wickets while conceding 14 runs in four overs.

Earlier, the Pakistani fast bowlers wreaked havoc bundled out arch-rivals India on a modest 119 after Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bow first in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 blockbuster.

Pace bowlers kept on striking as Indian batters failed to stay on the crease for longer and India were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs.

Virat Kohli was the first batter to fall to Pakistan bowling lineup as he fell to Naseem Shah in the second over of the inning after scoring four runs off three balls.

Rohit Sharma fell to Shaheen Afridi in the very next over trying to hit him for a maximum. The Indian skipper made 13 off 12 deliveries.

After the early departure of Indian opening pair, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel tried to stablise the inning and took the total to 58 in 7.3 overs before Patel was bowled by Naseem Shah in the eighth over.

Patel’s dismissal sparked a collapse in the middle that saw India losing Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in quick session. Pant was the highest run getter for India having scored 42 off 31 deliveries while seven Indian batters failed to reach double-digits.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah took three wickets in his four overs while conceding 21 runs.