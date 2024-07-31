Instability delays Jute Mills’ Ops

Suhail Jute Mills Limited (SUJH), engaged in the manufacturing and sale of jute products, said that the company has been unable to sell its land due to “severe political and economic uncertainties prevailing in the country, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa”, adding that this is the main reason behind its inability to start commercial production.

The listed company, which at the time is registered as a defaulter, shared the development in its progress report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“As reported from time to time, the company has assets that have become available for disposal as a consequence of the merger of (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Ltd, with and into, Suhail Jute Mills Limited. Additionally, the company owns a fully functional jute manufacturing facility, which has been maintained in running order,” the company said in its filing.

SUHJ said that the existing unit is capable of generating revenue, once working capital becomes available, and commercial production recommences.

“However, the restart of commercial operations hinges entirely upon our ability to raise adequate financing for working capital and the settlement of outstanding obligations to creditors, including institutions who have secured decrees from the courts,” it shared.

The company informed that it has a plan for land development involving conversion of existing land to smaller sized industrial plots.

“This proposal entails the outright sale of 20 acres of land for approximately Rs480 million, with the funds generated from the sale applied to the costs of converting 576 kanals of land into industrial plots of different sizes and it was estimated that the proceeds from the sale of plots would be approximately Rs2.5 billion,” read the statement.