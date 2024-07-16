Shannen Doherty passes away at 53

Shannen Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 family is mourning the loss of their former costar. After her death at age 53 was announced July 14, several fellow alumni of the hit ’90s drama series shared memories and tributes to the actress, who had battled cancer for years before her passing. Jason Priestley, who played her character Brenda Walsh’s twin brother Brandon Walsh, posted a pic of the two on the set of the show’s 1993 high school graduation episode.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Gabrielle Carteris, 63, who played Andrea Zuckerman on 90210, wrote in her own tribute on Instagram, “So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.” The former SAG-AFTRA union president is referring to Luke Perry, who played Brenda’s main love interest on the show. He died in 2019 at 52 after suffering a stroke. Shannen remained friends with many 90210 costars after leaving the show in 1994 after the first four seasons. She hosted a few on her podcast and joined them at fan conventions and on the

BH90210mockumentary series in 2019.

Last July, Shannen and Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders, both attended the 50th birthday party of Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver and once dated her in real life. "Shan. My sister," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories. "You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."