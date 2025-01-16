SCCI urges KP govt to fulfill promises made with traders

Members executive committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to materialize commitments regarding reduction in infrastructure development cess at 1 percent, ratio of property taxes and removal entry ban on goods-laden trucks to Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

The EC members also demanded concrete steps to resolve trading community issues regarding electricity, gas departments and district administration. According to details, the executive committee meeting convened under chairmanship of the chamber president Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the SCCI house. Meeting offered fateha for departed soul of Malako Store owner Haji Muhammad Bashir, Pak Bakers owner Syed Mir Hashim Raza and wife of the Malik Pir Baskh and prayed to give courage and bravery to the beavered families to bear this irreparable loss. During discussion on other matters, the executive members and business community said provincial government made promise to reduce IDC to 1 percent, abolishment of double taxes, curtailing ratio of property tax, lifting entry ban of goods-laden vehicles to Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, resolution of matters related to cantonment board, electricity and gas departments, district administration and others.

The meeting expressed concern for not timely fulfilment of the above-mentioned commitments, because of which, traders were harassed during collection of property and other taxes, even arresting and imposing heavy fines on them.

The meeting decided SCCI will make contact with relevant departments at provincial and federal level and to convey traders’ concerns verbally and in written form. As many as 3500 export goods-vehicles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shifted to Chaman border, Quetta owing to imposition of IDC, consequently, the export had completely halted from this province, the meeting informed.