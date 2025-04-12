Maryam Nawaz launches AI university, stresses girls’ education

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) University in Lahore. She shared the news during her speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 in Turkey.

She highlighted the importance of preparing students for a tech-driven world. She also called for stronger global efforts to support girls’ education, especially in conflict-hit areas.

Since taking office in 2024, Maryam has launched major reforms in Punjab’s education sector. These include school upgrades, digital classrooms, teacher recruitment, and AI-based learning platforms.

She also introduced the “Nawaz Sharif Internet City” project and spoke about education as a tool for healing and hope. Her message focused on building a future-ready, inclusive learning system for all children.