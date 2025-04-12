Record winds slam Northern China, flights canceled and cities lock down

Severe winds hit northern China, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations and keeping millions of people indoors. Beijing issued its second-highest wind alert, the first in 10 years, as trees fell and cars were crushed.

The strong gusts came from a cold vortex moving in from Mongolia, bringing record-breaking wind speeds up to 148 km/h. Parks, airports, and landmarks like the Forbidden City and Universal Studios were closed for safety.

Flights from Beijing Capital and Daxing airports were heavily affected, with over 690 flights canceled. Other regions also faced train delays, hailstorms, and even rare April snow in Inner Mongolia.

Meanwhile, sandstorms disrupted travel in at least eight provinces, with warnings extended to Shanghai. Authorities are closely tracking the storm as it moves east, urging people to stay indoors and avoid travel.