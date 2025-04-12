Lavrov praises Trump’s stance on Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised US President Donald Trump for his views on the Ukraine war. He said Trump understands the root causes better than any other Western leader.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Lavrov said pulling Ukraine into NATO was a major mistake. He added that Trump openly recognized this, calling it a reason behind the conflict.

Lavrov’s comments followed a meeting in St. Petersburg between President Putin and Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff. The talks aimed to revive peace efforts, though a ceasefire deal remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Lavrov accused Ukraine of violating an agreement to stop attacking energy sites. He claimed Russia has followed the deal, while Kyiv continues strikes daily.