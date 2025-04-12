Multan Sultans pledge donations to Palestine with every six and wicket

Multan Sultans have launched a heartfelt initiative in PSL 10, pledging Rs100,000 to the Palestine Children Relief Fund for every six and wicket. The team aims to support children affected by conflict in Palestine.

Owner Ali Tareen shared that the franchise wants to use its platform for a greater cause. He said this step reflects their commitment to stand with children in need during tough times.

Tareen added that while the team focuses on winning matches, they also want to make a real-world difference. He called the donation drive “a small step in a large effort.”

Captain Mohammad Rizwan also backed the initiative, saying the players fully support the cause. With each match, the Sultans aim to raise both runs and hope for Palestine’s children.