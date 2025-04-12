Sheema Kermani opens up about choosing not to be a mother

Renowned dancer and activist Sheema Kermani shared that she never wanted to become a mother, calling it a personal choice. In a recent interview, she said the decision was fully supported by her husband.

Sheema explained that motherhood never appealed to her and rejecting it was part of her stand against patriarchal norms. “Must I be a mother just because I’m a woman?” she asked, challenging societal expectations.

Her bold statement sparked mixed reactions online. Many praised her for choosing her own path and standing for women’s freedom. Supporters said personal choices should not be judged by society.

However, some traditional voices criticized her, showing how deep-rooted such expectations still are. Despite this, Sheema’s story highlights that true empowerment means having the freedom to choose your own life.