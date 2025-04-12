Sindh CM threatens resignation over canal project dispute

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned he may resign if the federal government pushes forward with the new canals project. Speaking at a ceremony in Thatta, he called the plan a direct threat to the people of Sindh and the PPP.

He made it clear that PPP will oppose the project if it appears in the upcoming ECNEC meeting. He also said the party has launched workers’ conventions across Sindh, following Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s direction.

Earlier, lawyers across the province boycotted court proceedings to protest the construction of six new canals along the Indus River. The Sindh Bar Association led the protest and called the project unacceptable.

They warned the canals could damage the environment and hurt local communities. According to them, this plan risks both the economy and the ecological balance of Sindh.