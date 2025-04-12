Govt to charge deported beggars under anti-terror laws

The Pakistani government has decided to prosecute beggars deported from Gulf countries under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Officials say this step aims to protect the country’s global image.

The decision comes after complaints from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others about Pakistani families begging in their countries. Begging is considered a serious crime in these regions.

Authorities also plan to introduce new amendments to the law to address the issue more effectively. The goal is to stop illegal immigration and misuse of foreign visas.

Officials stated that such actions damage Pakistan’s international reputation. Therefore, strict legal action is now being taken to prevent future incidents.