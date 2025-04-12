Power sector reforms cut circular debt and tariffs, says energy minister

The federal government has made progress in fixing financial issues in the power sector. Energy Minister Leghari told the National Assembly that circular debt dropped by Rs9 billion in just six months. It decreased from Rs2,393 billion in June 2024 to Rs2,384 billion in December 2024. This progress came through continued reforms and cost-saving decisions.

The minister also shared that the government ended contracts with six Independent Power Producers (IPPs). This move alone will save Rs411 billion. Furthermore, the tariff rates for eight bagasse power plants and fourteen thermal IPPs were adjusted. These new deals are expected to save Rs1,160 billion over the projects’ remaining lifespans.

Electricity costs for consumers are also coming down. The average national tariff was Rs48.70 per unit in June 2024, falling to Rs44.06 by January 2025. The government expects it to fall further to Rs45.05 in April and to Rs37.64 per unit later, as promised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed these reforms under its Extended Fund Facility program. The government aims to cut power prices, reduce financial pressure, and improve energy sector performance. Meanwhile, some benefits like free electricity for power division employees are still being given, despite ongoing court cases.