Sushmita Sen supports Fawad Khan’s comeback to bollywood

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has supported Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema after nearly nine years. She stressed that art and sports should rise above political borders.

Speaking to media, Sen said creative work grows best in a free environment. “There should be no restrictions on art,” she added. She also wished Fawad Khan success.

Her comments came amid a debate in India over Fawad’s comeback. While some oppose it, many Bollywood stars, like Sunny Deol, have shown support.

When asked about working in Pakistani films, Sen said she’s open to good roles, no matter the country. Fawad Khan’s return has reignited hopes for cross-border collaboration in cinema.