Severe heatwave hits Sindh, Karachi braces for strong winds

A strong heatwave has struck Sindh, with temperatures rising 6 to 8°C above normal in several rural districts. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert and warned of extreme weather ahead.

Areas like Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar are expected to face scorching conditions until April 18. On Saturday, temperatures in Dadu and Hyderabad reached up to 43°C, well above average.

Meanwhile, Karachi will face hot and dry weather along with strong winds on Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s temperature peaked at 38.9°C, with high humidity making it feel like 42°C.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors when possible. They also advised drinking plenty of water and staying in shaded areas.