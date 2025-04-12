Gold prices soar again, setting new records in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan kept increasing, hitting a new all-time high on Saturday. The price per tola jumped by Rs1,800, hitting Rs340,600. This surge reflects ongoing demand in the local market. Similarly, 10 grams of gold is now priced at Rs292,009 after increasing by Rs1,543.

On Friday, gold prices also shot up significantly. They rose by Rs10,000, reaching Rs338,800. This steady increase indicates robust market activity. The international gold rate followed suit, climbing to $3,236 per ounce, with a premium of $20. It registered a notable increase of $18 during the day.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained stable at Rs3,234 per tola. This consistency in silver pricing contrasts with the volatile behavior of gold. As such, investors and consumers alike are keenly watching the market for further changes.

The rise in gold prices reflects economic conditions and market demands. Many experts speculate that this trend may continue. As always, gold remains a popular investment and a safe haven for many in Pakistan.