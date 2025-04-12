Bilawal re-elected as PPP chairman for four more years

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was re-elected as chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during intra-party elections held in Islamabad. The elections took place on April 12, 2025, at the party’s central secretariat.

Alongside Bilawal, Humayun Khan was elected as secretary general, and Nadeem Afzal Chan became the new information secretary. Amna Paracha was also chosen as the finance secretary. All leaders will serve a four-year term as per the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) also held its elections the same day. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was re-elected as party president without any opposition. His son Chaudhry Salik Hussain became senior vice president.

Additionally, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Tariq Hasan were elected to key Punjab and central positions. The party also appointed Dr. Mohammad Amjad as chief organiser and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as information secretary.