Trump spares smartphones, chips from harsh China tariffs

The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers, and semiconductors from tough new tariffs on Chinese imports. This decision eases pressure on American consumers and tech industries.

The exemptions, announced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, apply to products previously hit with a 145% tariff. Items like hard drives and computer processors are also excluded.

Earlier this month, Trump introduced a new 125% tariff on many Chinese goods, adding to earlier penalties. However, the exemptions now reduce the impact of those broader trade measures.

While Trump says tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing, experts warn local tech production could take years to catch up.