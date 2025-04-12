Eight Pakistani workers shot dead in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province

Eight Pakistani workers were killed in a brutal overnight attack in Iran’s southeastern Mehrestan district, officials confirmed Saturday. The victims, all from Bahawalpur in Punjab, worked at a car repair workshop in Hazerabad village. Unknown attackers tied their hands and feet before shooting them at close range.

The Pakistani embassy in Tehran stated they are closely working with Iranian officials to investigate the killings. They have reached the site to identify the bodies and support the families of the victims. Meanwhile, Iranian security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a probe.

No group has claimed responsibility, but early reports suggest an anti-Pakistan militant group may be involved. This incident follows a similar attack last year in Saravan, where nine Pakistanis were killed by gunmen.

These repeated killings raise serious concerns over the safety of Pakistani workers in Iran’s border areas. Many Pakistanis work in these regions, often in agriculture and car repair. However, increasing violence, ethnic tensions, and militant activity threaten their safety.