Kashmiris will observe 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Kashmiris on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference will observe the 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to register their protest and defiance against Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government’s illegal and fraudulent action taken on this day in 2019. A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the Modi regime, in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law, repealed the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed an unprecedented military siege in the territory on August 5, 2019. It said the observance of Youm-e-Istehsal aims at conveying a message to the world that Kashmiris do not accept India’s illegal occupation over IIOJK and reject Indian illegal moves of 5 Aug 2019. It said 5th August 2019 is one of the most tragic, painful, and darkest days in the history of the occupied territory. Modi’s 5th August 2019 move was an attack on IIOJK’s Muslim identity, it deplored.