Severe heatwave to grip Pakistan until April 30, PMD warns

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a strong heatwave across the country, warning that temperatures will remain unusually high until April 30. A high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere is causing this spike, particularly in southern and central Pakistan.

In Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, daytime temperatures are expected to stay 5 to 7°C above normal. Central and northern regions, including Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, will see temperatures 4 to 6°C above average. Cities like Multan, Lahore, and Peshawar may cross 40°C, while Nawabshah recently recorded a scorching 48°C — the highest in the country.

Coastal areas such as Karachi will face slightly milder heat, with expected highs between 36 and 38°C. However, humidity levels remain high at 76%, with light sea breezes offering minor relief.

Due to the rising heat, the Punjab Education Department has announced early summer vacations starting June 1 to protect students. Authorities urge citizens to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity, and follow official weather updates.