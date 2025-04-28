Rajasthan royals vs Gujarat titans: Key players to watch in Jaipur showdown

The 47th match of IPL 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. RR, struggling in the tournament, is positioned 9th with just 2 wins from 9 games. Meanwhile, GT has been dominant, sitting at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 8 games.

For fantasy cricket players, there are three standout choices for captain and vice-captain in this exciting match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR’s top run-scorer this season, is in superb form with 356 runs at an average of 39.56. Jaiswal has scored four half-centuries in his last six innings and has a blistering strike rate of over 150 at the venue.

Jos Buttler is another top pick for this match. Buttler has been in outstanding form, scoring 356 runs at an impressive average of 71.20. His excellent record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with an average of 45.2, makes him a strong contender for the captain or vice-captain role in fantasy teams.

Lastly, Sai Sudharsan, the current Orange Cap holder with 417 runs at an average of 52.12, is an excellent choice. Sudharsan’s consistent performances, including five half-centuries, make him a reliable pick to lead fantasy teams in the RR vs GT match.