Pakistan invites Turkmen energy firms to boost trade and regional growth

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has invited Turkmen energy companies to set up operations in Pakistan. He made the offer during his visit to Turkmenistan for the ECO Forum on Sustainable Development. Iqbal emphasized the potential for strong cooperation between Turkmenistan’s cotton sector and Pakistan’s textile industry.

The minister highlighted further opportunities in agriculture, including meat, fish, and fruits. He said both countries could benefit from industrial and agricultural partnerships. These collaborations support Pakistan’s URAAN Pakistan initiative, which promotes regional connectivity and sustainable growth.

He also expressed optimism about the Turkmenistan-to-Pakistan gas pipeline project. This project could improve energy access in Pakistan and help with its transition to green energy. Iqbal said energy security and climate resilience are key parts of the government’s development goals.

Iqbal praised Pakistan’s improving economy and investor-friendly policies. He stressed that industrial collaboration and regional friendship are vital for long-term progress. The visit also marked Pakistan’s shift to CPEC Phase 2.0, with a renewed focus on green energy, innovation, and agriculture.