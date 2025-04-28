Blast in South Waziristan kills 5, injures 15

A deadly explosion in South Waziristan’s Wana area targeted the office of a local peace committee member, killing five people and injuring 15 others. The blast caused the office to collapse, trapping victims under debris. Rescue teams, along with local residents, rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured and deceased. They were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police forces have secured the area, and a search operation is underway to identify those responsible for the attack. Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the attackers or the explosives used in the blast. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to find the culprits.

In a separate incident, police in Bannu successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on Baka Khel police station. Using advanced thermal cameras, authorities monitored 20-25 terrorists. A brief exchange of fire ensued between the attackers and police, but there were no casualties. A search operation is still ongoing to capture the fleeing militants.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Baka Khel police for their bravery in repelling the attack. He commended their professional skills and swift action in preventing the assault, calling them national heroes.