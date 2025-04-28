Imran Khan ordered to undergo medical check-up in Adiala jail

Special Judge Central has ordered a new medical check-up for Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in Adiala Jail. This decision came during a hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad. The court issued a written order regarding the ongoing case against Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The court noted that it was not possible to conduct the trial inside the jail due to other cases being heard. Consequently, the judge directed that Khan undergo another medical examination. The examination will be conducted by a team of doctors from PIMS, along with Khan’s personal doctors. These include Dr. Asim Yousaf, Dr. Faisal Sultan, and dentist Samina Niazi.

Jail authorities had previously submitted Khan’s medical report to the court. However, after reviewing the situation, the judge ordered this fresh medical check-up. This ensures that Khan receives appropriate medical attention during his time in detention.

The case remains under active legal scrutiny, with this medical examination being a significant part of the ongoing proceedings. The court aims to balance legal action with Khan’s health needs as the case develops.