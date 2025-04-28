“You have to assess and adapt”: Kohli reveals chase strategy after RCB’s win over DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their remarkable IPL 2025 form by securing a thrilling win against Delhi Capitals, marking their sixth consecutive away victory. Virat Kohli played a key role in the chase, anchoring the innings with a composed 51 off 47 balls, while Krunal Pandya blazed through with a match-winning 73 from 47 deliveries.

After the successful 163-run chase, Kohli shared his strategy and approach. He revealed that communication with the dugout is constant during a chase to evaluate progress. Kohli credited Krunal’s innings and emphasized the importance of rotating strike, assessing bowlers, and maintaining consistency with singles, doubles, and the occasional boundary.

This season has seen RCB emerge as serious title contenders. They currently top the IPL points table with seven wins in ten games. Kohli praised the team’s planning and depth, mentioning Romario Shepherd’s late-order power, and Hazlewood’s consistent bowling performances, which earned him the Purple Cap. Looking ahead, RCB will face Chennai Super Kings with the aim to strengthen their playoff chances further. With 14 points in the bag, a win against CSK could push them to 16 and firmly into the top two.