India signs $7.4 billion deal for 26 Rafale jets to strengthen navy

India has signed a major defence deal with France to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets worth $7.4 billion. The agreement includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets from French company Dassault Aviation. The Indian defence ministry confirmed that deliveries will be completed by 2030, and training will take place in both India and France.

This purchase aims to modernise India’s navy, which currently relies heavily on Russian MiG-29 jets. The deal also supports India’s broader push to reduce its dependence on Russian arms and increase local defence production. Additionally, it is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate revenue for Indian businesses.

The deal strengthens India’s defence ties with France, its second-largest arms supplier. India already operates 36 Rafale jets in its Air Force and uses other French military equipment, including Mirage 2000 jets and Scorpene submarines. This latest deal highlights the growing military partnership between the two nations.

India’s navy has raised concerns over China’s expanding presence in the Indian Ocean. The new Rafale jets will help India respond to regional threats more effectively. With tensions along the borders with China and Pakistan, this move further signals India’s focus on upgrading its military readiness.