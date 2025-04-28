“Every team should be scared”: Piyush Chawla praises mumbai indians comeback

Mumbai Indians continued their strong run in IPL 2025 by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs at Wankhede Stadium. With this fifth straight win, the five-time champions jumped to third place on the points table. Their form has made them serious contenders for the playoffs once again.

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla praised Mumbai’s depth and performance while speaking on JioHotstar. He highlighted that the team has match-winners from the top to the bottom of the order. Chawla pointed out Ryan Rickelton’s solid half-century and Jasprit Bumrah’s vital bowling as an impact substitute. He also credited Will Jacks for his timely breakthroughs.

Chawla emphasized that under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians are clicking at the right time. He believes the team’s current form should worry every other side in the tournament. “When Mumbai Indians are on a roll, every other team should be scared,” Chawla said confidently.

Mumbai Indians now prepare to face Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. With six wins and four losses in ten matches, Mumbai looks to carry their momentum forward into the business end of the season.