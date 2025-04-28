Gold gets cheaper: Rs 1,600 per tola cut in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to fall as the local market responded to global trends. On Monday, the price of one tola of gold decreased by Rs 1,600. It now stands at Rs 347,100, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs 1,368. After this latest reduction, it is now priced at Rs 297,582. This marks a significant shift for gold buyers across the country, especially ahead of the upcoming wedding season.

Meanwhile, the international gold market also showed a downward trend. The global price of gold fell by $16 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,289. This international drop continues to influence local rates in Pakistan.

The decline is seen as a temporary relief for local consumers. However, market experts advise buyers to stay cautious, as prices may fluctuate again due to global uncertainty.