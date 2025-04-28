Pakistan pushes ahead with right-sizing efforts to fulfill IMF commitments

In a bid to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, the Pakistani government has intensified its efforts to implement right-sizing policies. The federal government aims to restructure ministries and reduce government positions in line with IMF conditions.

Reports suggest that the third phase of this right-sizing initiative is nearing completion. This phase includes the restructuring of five key ministries: Finance, Power Division, Information & Broadcasting, National Heritage & Culture, and Education. These ministries are expected to undergo significant changes to meet efficiency and cost-saving goals.

Looking ahead, the government is preparing to finalize the fourth phase within the next week. Ministries targeted in this phase include Railways, Communications, Poverty Alleviation, Social Protection, Petroleum, and Revenue. Work has also already started on the fifth phase, which will focus on restructuring the Ministries of Planning, Privatisation, and Economic Affairs, along with the Establishment and Cabinet Divisions.

Since the implementation of the first phase in August 2024 and the second phase in January 2025, the government has abolished 32,070 positions and canceled 7,826 posts as part of its broader right-sizing efforts. The government aims to streamline operations and meet fiscal targets, ensuring financial stability in line with IMF requirements.