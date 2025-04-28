Security forces kill 17 more militants in sweeping operation near Pak-Afghan border

Security forces have killed 17 more militants in a sweeping operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place in the areas surrounding Hassan Khel, close to the border. The militants were reportedly carrying out attacks under the direction of their Indian masters, as per the ISPR statement.

The operation is part of a series of clearance efforts aimed at eliminating militants attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan. During the operation, the security forces seized weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the militants. This follows a similar operation the day before, where 54 militants were killed.

So far, security forces have killed a total of 71 militants in three days of operations across North Waziristan. The ongoing efforts are focused on clearing the region of insurgents who pose a threat to peace and stability. The military continues to engage in follow-up operations to ensure no militants remain in the area.

The military’s success in neutralizing these militants highlights their commitment to securing Pakistan’s borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens. Authorities have vowed to continue their operations until all militant groups are eradicated.