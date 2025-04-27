Govt allows potassium sulphate export from Gwadar

The Government of Pakistan has finally permitted the export of potassium sulphate from Gwadar Port after issuing a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. The federal government has allowed two companies to export potassium sulphate from Gwadar Port, along with strict monitoring of quantitative restrictions to be implemented through the customs WeBOC system in order to check export data on a real-time basis. According to SRO 705(1)/2025, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 (XXXIX of 1950), the federal government has directed that a further amendment be made to the Export Policy Order, 2022. In the SRO, in Schedule-I, in column (1), against Sr. No. 12, in column (4), after the word and full stop “agencies,” the following shall be inserted: “export of potassium sulphate (K?SO?) (HS Code: 3104.3000) from Gwadar Port by companies manufacturing in the Gwadar Free Zone.” Two major industries – namely, Agven Private Limited (fertilizer) and Hangeng Trade Company Private Limited (meat and agriculture processing) – are fully established and operational in the Gwadar North Free Zone.