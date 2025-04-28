Iran slams Netanyahu for ‘dictating’ US policy in nuclear talks

Iran on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to dictate United States policy on nuclear negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised Netanyahu’s demand that the US push for a complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme and restrict its missile capabilities.

The accusation followed comments by Netanyahu urging the US to ensure Iran cannot enrich uranium or develop ballistic missiles. These remarks came shortly after Iranian and US officials held their third round of nuclear talks in Oman, where both sides reported progress.

Iran maintains that its military and missile programs are not open for negotiation. It insists talks must focus only on lifting US sanctions and resolving nuclear issues. President Donald Trump has returned to his “maximum pressure” strategy since retaking office, echoing his approach during his first term when he exited the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran has rejected outside interference in the talks and reaffirmed its “red lines,” including keeping its regional influence and defense capabilities intact. Araghchi warned that Israel’s “fantasy” of controlling Iran’s policy is unrealistic and said Iran remains committed to resisting any foreign pressure or manipulation.