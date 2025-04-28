Titanic survivor’s letter fetches £300,000 at UK auction

A rare letter written by Titanic survivor Colonel Archibald Gracie has been sold at auction in England for £300,000, setting a record for Titanic-related correspondence. The letter, dated April 10, 1912—just days before the ship sank—was written aboard the Titanic and mailed from Queenstown, Ireland. Gracie described the Titanic as a “fine ship” but said he would wait until the journey ended to judge it fully.

The letter, auctioned by Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, far surpassed its estimated value of £60,000. It was purchased by an anonymous American collector and is believed to be the only known letter Gracie wrote while aboard the ill-fated ship. Gracie survived the sinking by clinging to an overturned lifeboat and later documented his harrowing experience in The Truth About the Titanic.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge called the handwritten note a “museum-grade piece” and highlighted the global interest it drew. He said the letter’s emotional tone and historical importance contributed to its record-breaking sale. Gracie died later that same year from complications linked to hypothermia and diabetes, sustained during the disaster.

The Titanic was on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York when it struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic. More than 1,500 of the 2,200 people onboard died. Gracie’s letter stands as a haunting and powerful reminder of one of history’s most tragic maritime disasters.