NDMA launches disaster alert app

The Team Lead Manager at National Disaster Management Authority Zahra Hassan Friday disclosed that NDMA has launched the Pak Disaster Alert App, a ground breaking mobile application designed to enhance community engagement, ensure timely risk mitigation and taking a significant step towards enhancing Pakistan’s disaster management capabilities by initiating the adoption of best global practices.

Talking to PTV news channel, she said that this move aims to strengthen the country’s resilience against natural and man-made disasters, adding, NDMA has established partnerships with global experts and organizations to leverage their expertise and experience in disaster management.

She added that NDMA is developing SOPs based on international best practices to ensure swift and effective response to disasters, adding, NDMA is upgrading its early warning systems to incorporate global advancements, enabling timely alerts and evacuations.

NDMA also publishing books in various national and regional languages to aware public, she said, adding, NDMA is promoting disaster risk reduction strategies, aligning with global frameworks, to minimize the impact of disasters.

Meanwhile Deputy Manager Infrastructure Wing NDMA Mariam Qudsia added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has been working towards enhancing its disaster management capabilities and infrastructure development in remote areas.

NDMA has launched a material hub for 6 districts of Pakistan to control disaster, which aims to provide a centralized location for storing and distributing disaster-related materials, she mentioned.

NDMA is also engaging with local communities to raise awareness about disaster risks and involve them in the disaster management process, she added.

NDMA is collaborating with international partners, such as the United Nations, to leverage their expertise and resources in disaster management, she highlighted.

Zahra Hassan added that the authority has been working closely with provincial disaster management authorities, line ministries, and other stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response to disasters.

Responding a query, Zahra Hassan said that current monsoon spell will continue till the first week of March, adding, alerts will enable the people and responders to promptly implement the disaster management plans keeping them ahead of crises before they strike.

Geo tagged alerts will outline likely impacts and suggest actions to be taken at individual and community level, she added.