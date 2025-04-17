British army develops new weapon to take down drones

The British Army has tested a new radio frequency directed energy weapon (RF DEW) designed to destroy drones. This trial took place in west Wales and is the UK’s largest counter-drone exercise. The weapon, developed by Thales UK, tracked and neutralized over 100 drones during the tests.

The RF DEW disrupts drones’ electronics with high-frequency radio waves. In one test, British troops took down two swarms of drones at once. The system targets threats from up to 1 kilometer away, costing only 10 pence per shot, making it much cheaper than traditional missiles.

Sgt. Mayers from the 106 Regiment Royal Artillery called the weapon “quick to learn and easy to use.” He added that improvements in range and power could make it even more valuable. The Ministry of Defence has invested over £40 million in the RF DEW as part of its Plan for Change.

Defense Procurement Minister Maria Eagle stated that RF DEW is a “pioneering concept” and a cost-effective defense solution. With drone swarms becoming a serious challenge, UK officials believe these systems can protect important infrastructure and military sites from similar threats.