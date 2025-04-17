Iftikhar Ahmed backs Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s best captaincy choice

Iftikhar Ahmed has thrown his support behind Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s ODI captain. He believes Rizwan is the best option, despite rising criticism regarding his leadership. Iftikhar emphasized that his endorsement is based purely on performance, not personal friendship.

In a recent interview, Iftikhar stated, “If you compare options, Rizwan is the best choice. He can improve.” His comments come after Pakistan experienced major defeats under Rizwan’s captaincy, including setbacks in the ICC Champions Trophy and the recent New Zealand tour. This has intensified discussions about a potential leadership change.

Currently, the T20 team is led by Salman Ali Agha, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the ODI captaincy. Rizwan also leads Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has achieved success. Under his leadership, Multan reached four consecutive PSL finals, winning the title in 2021, showcasing his ability to inspire teams.

Despite these achievements, Multan Sultans started HBL PSL 10 poorly, losing their first two matches. While Rizwan’s batting remains strong, his international captaincy has faced scrutiny without significant results. Still, Iftikhar’s support indicates there is confidence in Rizwan within the team, as the Pakistan Cricket Board considers its next steps regarding the captaincy.