Sindh government and IFC join forces to improve Karachi’s infrastructure

The Sindh Government reaffirmed its commitment to tackle Karachi’s pressing issues at a meeting with an International Finance Corporation (IFC) delegation. On Thursday, officials discussed urban mobility, water, and sanitation challenges in the city. Karachi, with a population of 20 million, struggles with inadequate infrastructure. Last year, experts declared it “unliveable” due to pollution and poor sanitation.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs). He highlighted Sindh’s legal and institutional framework for PPPs. The discussions also covered ongoing projects in transport, energy, health, and education. The IFC delegation was led by Director Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa, who shared insights from global experiences.

Murad outlined transportation initiatives, including several Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems and e-bus expansions. In addition, the IFC presented a mass transit strategy that included BRT operations and ride-hailing platforms. They proposed building a new 18.3 km BRT system, funded by the World Bank, to integrate public transport in Karachi. The need for modern e-buses was also highlighted to reduce pollution.

As for water issues, Karachi needs 1,200 million gallons daily, but the supply falls short. The Chief Minister discussed the K-IV project, which aims to increase water supply. The Sindh Government is also exploring desalination plants. Both parties agreed to collaborate on water management projects through PPP models, showcasing Sindh’s potential as a model for other regions.