CCP clears acquisition of P&G’s ‘Safeguard’ manufacturing facility

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a merger within the consumer care market.

The approved transaction entails the acquisition of certain assets of M/s Procter and Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd (P&G) by M/s Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd (Nimir) under the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA), according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

P&G is a company incorporated in Pakistan with extensive business footprint in the production and sale of various household products including the manufacturing of its brand of toilet soap i.e. Safeguard. Nimir is a publicly listed company established in 1964 and has a diverse product portfolio along with toll manufacturing of aerosol, soap products, home, and personal care products.