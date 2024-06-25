PPAF disburses Rs 12.20 bln loans from July-March 2024

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Programme (PPAF) disbursed 274,730 interest-free loans (65% loans to women) amounting to Rs 12.20 billion (including re-flows) to borrowers from July 2023 to March 2024. From July 2019 to March 2024, 2,677,227 loans (53% loans to women) with a value of Rs 101.71 billion (including reflows) have been disbursed.

According to an official source, the programme was being executed nationwide by 26 partner organizations (POs) through 736 Loan Centers/Branches in around 81 districts.

During the period of July-March FY 2024, a total of 1,139 loans worth Rs. 73.72 million has been disbursed among beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 3,689 loans worth Rs 241.51 million in Balochistan, 995 loans worth Rs 57.57 million in Gilgit-Baltistan and 15,892 loans worth Rs 790.23 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 232,070 loans worth Rs 10,058.35 million has been disbursed to the beneficiaries in Punjab and 20,945 loans worth Rs 977.47 million in Sindh province.