PCB chief Naqvi approves plan for promoting quality domestic cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the need for strengthening domestic cricket in the country. Presiding over an important meeting regarding quality of domestic cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, he said various tournaments would be organized from the club level to the national level. The meeting, which lasted for three hours, reviewed domestic cricket structures of various high-performing cricket nations. The PCB chairman gave his principled approval to the plan aimed at promoting quality domestic cricket. PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, and directors of International Cricket, High Performance Centers, Domestic Cricket, Pakistan Super League and Commercial, and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Chairman Naqvi emphasised on the promotion of quality domestic cricket at all levels. He directed that promising players must be groomed professionally, saying excellent coaches should train the new talent to enhance their skills.