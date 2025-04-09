UN chief calls Gaza a ‘killing field,’ urges aid resumption

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s blockade of Gaza, referring to the area as a “killing field.” He called for an immediate resumption of humanitarian aid. Guterres warned that the humanitarian situation is catastrophic, with civilians caught in an “endless death loop.”

His comments follow a month-long suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza, which has a population of 2.3 million. “More than a month has passed without a drop of aid. No food, fuel, or medicine has reached Gaza,” he emphasised. Guterres rejected Israel’s proposal to control aid entry, calling it an attempt to limit assistance.

The UN chief stated that the blockade worsens an already dire situation. Vital supplies are piling up at border crossings, and Gaza’s healthcare system struggles to cope with increasing casualties. He reminded Israel of its obligations under international law to facilitate aid and protect civilians.

In support of this call, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to lift the blockade. During a visit to Egypt, he insisted that humanitarian goods must reach Gaza’s population. Leaders from France, Egypt, and Jordan also called for an immediate ceasefire to allow aid to flow to those in need. The crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, with reports of over 50,000 Palestinian casualties.