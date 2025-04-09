Pakistan and Turkiye unite for joint oil and gas exploration

Pakistan and Turkiye have announced a major collaboration in oil and gas exploration. This agreement was made during the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. Both countries signed a joint bidding agreement to jointly participate in an upcoming offshore bidding round in Pakistan. This round will offer 40 blocks for exploration in the Makran and Indus basins.

The Pakistani government aims to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in its upstream energy sector through this partnership. Several reputable Pakistani companies, including Mari Energies and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), have joined forces with the Turkish state-owned enterprise, Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi. This collaboration is expected to bring crucial FDI and international technology to Pakistan’s offshore exploration efforts.

In another development, the National Resources Limited (NRL) announced significant discoveries of copper and gold reserves in Chagai, Balochistan. NRL has identified 18 new prospects over 15 months, with one prospect, named “Tang Kaur,” now in advanced drilling stages. The company plans to continue its exploration and complete feasibility studies over the next few years.

Additionally, a Saudi delegation met with Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister to discuss future collaboration in energy and minerals. The meeting focused on investment opportunities in Pakistan’s vast resources. The Saudi deputy minister praised the Minerals Investment Forum, suggesting it become an annual event to strengthen bilateral ties and promote knowledge sharing.