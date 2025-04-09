Pink moon 2025: A celestial treat for Pakistan on april 13

The Pink Moon, the first full moon of spring, will shine brightly in Pakistan on Sunday, April 13, 2025. While it won’t actually appear pink, the name comes from the blooming pink phlox flowers, marking the season’s arrival. In Karachi, the moon will rise around 9:08 PM UTC, setting the stage for a stunning night.

This full moon will be visible all night in Pakistan. As it rises in the east at sunset, it will create a beautiful sight. The moon will set in the west at sunrise, ensuring everyone has a chance to enjoy it. Observers should take note of the moon’s size and brightness during its rise due to an optical illusion known as the “moon illusion.”

The Pink Moon holds additional significance this year as it marks the “Paschal Moon.” This full moon falls after the spring equinox and helps determine the date of Easter Sunday. In 2025, Easter will take place on April 20, making this full moon particularly notable.

Looking ahead, sky watchers can anticipate the next full moon, the Flower Moon, on May 12, 2025. Throughout the year, there will be a total of 12 full moons, including three supermoons and two total lunar eclipses. Notably, one lunar eclipse will be visible in Karachi on September 7-8.