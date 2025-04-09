Pakistan to dispatch high-level delegation to US amid tariff concerns

The Pakistani government will send a high-level delegation to the United States to negotiate against a newly imposed 29% tariff on Pakistani exports. This decision comes after the US announced heavy tariffs on several countries, including Pakistan, on April 2. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the plans on Wednesday.

The delegation will consist of key government officials, along with prominent business leaders and exporters. Specific members of the team have not yet been disclosed. The main goal is to engage US authorities and seek a mutually beneficial resolution for future trade relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations with the US, a partnership that has developed over decades. He expressed his government’s determination to resolve the tariff issue and enhance bilateral trade.

During a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Sharif reviewed the tariff situation along with reports from the Steering Committee and Working Group. This meeting included discussions on various strategies to address the tariffs. Key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, were present to collaborate on potential actions.