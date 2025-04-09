China’s counterattack: 84% tariff imposed on U.S. products

China has announced a significant tariff increase on U.S. products. In response to President Trump’s 104% tariff, China imposed an additional 84% tariff. This move is much higher than the previously declared 34%. The trade war between the two countries is intensifying as both sides continue to retaliate.

On Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Finance revealed the new tariffs. This escalation marks a key moment in the ongoing global trade conflict. President Trump’s tariffs took effect today, affecting many countries, including China. This increases tension and uncertainty in the international market.

Trump has also warned China. He stated that if Beijing does not lift its retaliatory tariffs, he will impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods. He emphasized that countries imposing tariffs on the U.S. will face stricter measures. This limits any chance for diplomatic discussions since Trump has rejected potential talks.

As a result of these escalating tariffs, global markets are under pressure. There is a significant sell-off of U.S. bonds, raising concerns among investors. Treasury Secretary Scott Bentson called the new tariffs “unfortunate” and warned of serious consequences for the Chinese economy. The continued tensions are sure to create challenges for both sides.