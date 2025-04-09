OGRA seals dangerous LPG units near Lahore for unsafe practices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sealed two LPG manufacturing units near Lahore for serious safety violations. This decision followed joint safety inspections carried out in March 2025 by OGRA in coordination with the local administration.

OGRA officials, along with district authorities, inspected three facilities: Elite Metal Tek (Pvt.) Ltd., Hi-Tek Manufacturing (Pvt.) Ltd., and Unique Metal Engineering Services Ltd. The inspection revealed multiple violations, including the manufacture of oversized LPG bowzers and the lack of essential safety systems. Unlicensed bowzers were found on-site, and the units lacked mandatory registration from the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Defence authorities.

As a result of the violations, OGRA sealed Hi-Tek Manufacturing and Unique Metal Engineering Services. The authority also warned that further regulatory actions could include the cancellation of licenses for these non-compliant facilities. OGRA is committed to taking strict action against unsafe manufacturing practices.

OGRA reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for safety violations. It also announced that nationwide surprise inspections would continue to enforce safety standards and ensure that LPG manufacturing facilities comply with regulations.