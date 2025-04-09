Alvarez & Marsal considers opening office in Pakistan to boost privatisation efforts

Global advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal is exploring the possibility of opening an office in Pakistan. The aim is to support the government’s push for privatisation and to attract foreign investment. This decision came after a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and a delegation from the firm, led by Executive Peter Briggs.

During the discussion, Briggs noted Pakistan’s potential for long-term growth and assured the company’s commitment to the region. The firm also showed interest in advising Pakistan on establishing a sovereign wealth fund. Finance Minister Aurangzeb welcomed their involvement, recognizing their expertise in privatisation and sovereign advisory.

Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s effort to accelerate its privatisation agenda. Currently, there are 24 state-owned enterprises lined up for this initiative. He pointed out the increasing interest from both global and local investors, citing recent announcements by AP Moller Maersk as a positive sign of economic momentum.

The government hopes that partnering with Alvarez & Marsal will unlock new investment opportunities. This collaboration aims to significantly contribute to Pakistan’s overall economic development and strengthen its financial landscape.