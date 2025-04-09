Pakistan women secure thrilling win against Ireland in world cup qualifiers

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team began their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers on a high note. They defeated Ireland by 38 runs in a low-scoring thriller at Lahore. The match showcased outstanding bowling from Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu, who took four and three wickets respectively. Their performance helped bowl out the Irish team for just 179 runs.

On a hot day, Diana made an early impact by taking the crucial wicket of opener Sarah Forbes. She later returned to claim three more wickets, showing her dominance over the Irish tail. Meanwhile, Nashra kept the pressure on by dismissing key players, including Irish captain Gaby Lewis. The innings concluded with a run-out, demonstrating Pakistan’s strong fielding.

Earlier, Pakistan batted first but struggled to capitalize on a solid start. They were bowled out in the penultimate over for 217 runs. Aliya Riaz was the standout performer, scoring 52 runs off 58 balls. Sidra Amin also contributed with a half-century, hitting 50 runs off 110 balls. Jane Maguire was the top bowler for Ireland, taking three wickets.

This victory places Pakistan at the top of the qualifier table with a net run rate of 0.76. The tournament features six teams, including Bangladesh and West Indies, competing for two spots in the World Cup later this year in India. As hosts, Pakistan aims to leverage their home advantage and secure a place in the main event.