US delegation thanks Pakistan for counterterrorism cooperation

Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Eric Mayer, a senior US Department of State official, in Islamabad. They discussed strengthening US-Pakistan relations and enhancing counterterrorism efforts. Mayer thanked Pakistan for its help in the recent arrest of wanted terrorist Sharif Allah.

During their meeting, Mayer condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express. He expressed sorrow for the lives lost and extended condolences to the victims’ families. The two officials also addressed other important topics, such as counter-narcotics and preventing smuggling.

Naqvi emphasized that the fight against terrorism is a global struggle, not just Pakistan’s alone. He highlighted the importance of continued international support in this area. Additionally, he mentioned the upcoming joint Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in June, which aims to strengthen collaboration between the two nations.

Furthermore, Naqvi pointed to investment opportunities for American companies in Pakistan. He specifically referenced the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, which attracted interest from Mayer. The meeting also included US officials and representatives from Pakistan’s interior ministry, furthering discussions on mutual cooperation.